Paradox reveals details of final Cities: Skylines DLC

The final expansion for Cities: Skylines has been officially unveiled by publisher Paradox Interactive.

Hotels and Retreats, which was previously teased under the title Vacation With Us, will allow players to build hotels and tourist attractions to help boost their city's economy.

Developer Colossal Order announced this expansion would be the last for Cities: Skylines, after eight years of post-launch content, as it continues to work on a sequel set for release later this year.

Watch on YouTube Hotels & Retreats announcement trailer.

Here's what players can expect from Hotels and Retreats:

Hotel Buildings: Hostels, cabins, hotels, luxurious resorts... you name it! Add a series of hotel buildings to your city on a range of budgets.

Hotel Management: Start with one-star hotels and unlock new options as your business revenue and popularity booms.

Tourism Buildings: New structures will support your hotels: parks, restaurants, playgrounds, and cafès.

Location: Matching hotels with good locations will be paramount, as differing locations will attract different tourist groups. We added five new maps for your hotels (three European-inspired maps, one tropical map, and one temperate map)

Details of the three additional Content Creator Packs which were previously announced have also been listed. Industrial Revolution includes 70 new buildings from different the industrial eras. Railroads of Japan adds Japanese public transport systems including trains and buses. Lastly, Brooklyn and Queens adds medium-rise, high-density resident buildings inspired by the neighbourhoods of New York.

Two more radio stations will also be available as part of the content update. One will be dedicated to piano songs, whilst the other will focus on 90s pop. Both radio stations feature around one hour of music each.

Hotels and Retreats, as well as the new Content Creator Packs and radio stations, will launch on 23rd May.