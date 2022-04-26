Cherrim 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon Go

Cherrim 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon GoEverything you need to know about Sunshine Form Cherrim’s Spotlight Hour.
There is a shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon Go, but this isn’t the sole reason why you should partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.
Throughout this week’s Spotlight Hour, you have the chance to catch both a 100% perfect IV stats Cherrim and a shiny Cherrim, which you can find a preview for down below.
Cherrim’s Spotlight Hour falls on a quiet day in Pokémon Go as we wait for the Mega Evolution rework to arrive worldwide.
Sunshine Form Cherrim 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go
This week’s Spotlight Hour is a good opportunity to catch a Sunshine Form Cherrim with perfect IV stats.
While Cherrim doesn’t hold much weight in any of the main Go Battle Leagues - no matter which form it takes - catching one with 100% IV stats may come in handy if you plan on partaking in one of the special cups.
The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 for Sunshine Form Cherrim are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1755 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1901 CP
The above stats are the same for both Cherrim’s Sunshine and Overcast form.
The wild CP values align with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.
Is there a shiny Cherrim in Pokémon Go?
There is a shiny Cherrim in Pokémon Go. Though, outside of this Spotlight Hour, the form Cherrim takes - Overcast or Sunshine - depends on the weather you’re currently experiencing.
Shiny Cherrim, along with shiny Cherubi, were released as part of 2022’s Sustainability Week, which means, at the time of writing, it’s one of the most recent shiny Pokémon to be added to the game.
If you’ve caught a shiny Cherubi, you can use 50 Cherubi candy to evolve it into a shiny Cherrim.
Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Cherrim spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Cherrim will not increase during the event.
What does shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim look like?
As you can see, while shiny Cherubi and shiny Overcast Form Cherrim look quite different to their traditional colourings, shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim is strangely similar to its traditional form. The yellow is slightly lighter, as is the pink, but it’s not really much of a difference is it?
Cherubii family shiny comparison from r/TheSilphRoad
Other reasons to catch as many Sunshine Form Cherrim as possible
As from the chance to catch a shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:
- This week’s bonus is double catch XP, meaning it’s the perfect time to gather as much XP as possible. It could even be the XP you need to reach the next level.
- If you haven’t had the chance to catch a Sunshine Form Cherrim, then this Spotlight Hour is the perfect chance to add one to your collection.
- Since Cherrim is a grass-type Pokémon, catching it will add progress to your grass-type medal.
Each Spotlight Hour only lasts for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. At the time of writing, we’re still waiting to hear about which Pokémon will be taking the spotlight in May.
