Cherrim 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon Go

There is a shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim in Pokémon Go, but this isn’t the sole reason why you should partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.

Throughout this week’s Spotlight Hour, you have the chance to catch both a 100% perfect IV stats Cherrim and a shiny Cherrim, which you can find a preview for down below.

Cherrim’s Spotlight Hour falls on a quiet day in Pokémon Go as we wait for the Mega Evolution rework to arrive worldwide.

Sunshine Form Cherrim 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a good opportunity to catch a Sunshine Form Cherrim with perfect IV stats. Sunshine Form Cherrim. While Cherrim doesn’t hold much weight in any of the main Go Battle Leagues - no matter which form it takes - catching one with 100% IV stats may come in handy if you plan on partaking in one of the special cups. The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 for Sunshine Form Cherrim are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1755 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1901 CP The above stats are the same for both Cherrim’s Sunshine and Overcast form. The wild CP values align with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

As you can see, while shiny Cherubi and shiny Overcast Form Cherrim look quite different to their traditional colourings, shiny Sunshine Form Cherrim is strangely similar to its traditional form. The yellow is slightly lighter, as is the pink, but it's not really much of a difference is it? Cherubii family shiny comparison from r/TheSilphRoad