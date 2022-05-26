If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

CD Projekt says "bulk of our development capacity" now focussed on Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

As new leak reveals fresh details.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

As part of its latest earnings report, CD Projekt has offered an revised breakdown of the projects currently occupying the studio's time, confirming the "bulk of" its development capacity is now focused on Cyberpunk 2077's story expansion, which is still expected to launch next year.

Following Cyberpunk's disastrous release at the tail-end of 2020, the majority of CD Projekt's development resources (as shown in the chart below) were focused on remedying the game's most pressing issues. At the same time, a smaller team was working on its next-gen release, promised long before the project's launch woes, and an even smaller group was doing preliminary work on its paid expansion.

CD Projekt's chart detailing the shifting team sizes of its various projects over time.

Inevitably, those numbers have shifted considerably over time - less than half of CD Projekt's development staff were working on Cyberpunk's base game and next-gen update by June last year, for instance - and that trend has, unsurprisingly, continued. As per today's financial results, Cyberpunk 2077 support has "shrunk considerably" following the release of its next-gen update (which CD Projekt says had "a positive effect on the game's perception and sales figures"), with the "bulk of [the studio's] development capacity" now working on its expansion.

Watch on YouTube
yberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch: The Digital Foundry Verdict.

Beyond its fluctuating team sizes, CD Projekt has shared little information regarding Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion. However, a new report by VGC claims to reveal more details, based on "hundreds" of lines of leaked expansion dialogue the website has seen. These apparently point to a new destination in the form of the Combat Zone (an area of the Pacifica region), an opportunity to visit the game's currently inaccessible Sports Dome arena, plus a focus on Songbird, a character datamined from the original release.

Away from Cyberpunk, CD Projekt has confirmed development continues on unspecified Gwent projects (the developer previously revealed a new spin-off is on the way), as well as this year's long-awaited Witcher 3 next-gen version, "other projects" including its new Witcher game, plus whatever projects studio acquisitions Spokko and The Molasses Flood have in store.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch