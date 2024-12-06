The Witcher 3 card game Gwent finally getting a physical release

Gwent, the card game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is finally getting a physical release.

It's been almost 10 years since the release of the video game, which has spawned a couple of spin-off card games in The Witcher: Thronebreaker and mobile app Gwent, but only now is a physical reproduction of the game being created.

The set will come with over 400 cards and a playmat to replicate the full experience from The Witcher 3, and will have variant rulesets from casual play to tournament rules.

It will cost £44 and arrive in Q3 2025.

The set is being created by Hachette Boardgames UK and new publisher No Loading Games, which is focused on bringing licensed brands to tabletop gaming - an Asterix set is also planned for next year.

"Gwent is the biggest 'game within a game' in media history," said Rob Trounce, marketing manager for Hachette Boardgames UK.

"After a 10-year wait, we are proud to be working alongside No Loading Games to bring this beloved game to tabletops in a stunning package - whether it's a souvenir for fans of Geralt and his adventures, or a game for competitive card game enthusiasts, Gwent will be one of the hottest games of 2025."

Image credit: Hachette Boardgames UK

It's got full backing from CD Projekt Red too, itself working on the next Witcher game. The company announced last week it has entered "full-scale production".

Eurogamer spoke with the developer earlier this year and learned more about the technical ambitions of The Witcher 4 and more.

Now we just need Square Enix to follow suit with a physical Queen's Blood set from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, right?