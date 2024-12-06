The Witcher 3 card game Gwent finally getting a physical release
Cardi-G.
Gwent, the card game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is finally getting a physical release.
It's been almost 10 years since the release of the video game, which has spawned a couple of spin-off card games in The Witcher: Thronebreaker and mobile app Gwent, but only now is a physical reproduction of the game being created.
The set will come with over 400 cards and a playmat to replicate the full experience from The Witcher 3, and will have variant rulesets from casual play to tournament rules.
It will cost £44 and arrive in Q3 2025.
The set is being created by Hachette Boardgames UK and new publisher No Loading Games, which is focused on bringing licensed brands to tabletop gaming - an Asterix set is also planned for next year.
"Gwent is the biggest 'game within a game' in media history," said Rob Trounce, marketing manager for Hachette Boardgames UK.
"After a 10-year wait, we are proud to be working alongside No Loading Games to bring this beloved game to tabletops in a stunning package - whether it's a souvenir for fans of Geralt and his adventures, or a game for competitive card game enthusiasts, Gwent will be one of the hottest games of 2025."
It's got full backing from CD Projekt Red too, itself working on the next Witcher game. The company announced last week it has entered "full-scale production".
Eurogamer spoke with the developer earlier this year and learned more about the technical ambitions of The Witcher 4 and more.
Now we just need Square Enix to follow suit with a physical Queen's Blood set from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, right?