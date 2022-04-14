Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will launch next year - and more DLC is in the works

As part of its latest earnings report, CD Projekt has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077's previously announced paid expansion - which the developer says will deliver a "new storyline" - is now expected to arrive next year, and that additional DLC is in the works.

Details on Cyberpunk 2077's paid story expansion have remained limited following CD Projekt's decision to switch its development focus to fixing the base game in response to its disastrous launch at the tail-end of 2020. The developer had originally intended to discuss its expansion plans prior to the game's release, meaning additional information is long overdue.

Mentions of Cyberpunk 2077's expansion have been sporadic at best since launch, but it seems CD Projekt is now ready to discuss it in slightly more definite terms, with the developer confirming, unsurprisingly, that it'll feature a "new storyline", and that it'll be launching in 2023. That's all it's saying for now, however, with more information due to be shared "later this year".

Alongside the paid expansion, CD Projekt vice president and chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz confirmed, during the developer's latest earnings update (thanks VGC), that the studio is also working on "further DLCs" for the embattled game. Although Nielubowicz didn't elaborate further, Cyberpunk 2077's limited number of free post-launch DLCs, arriving last August, have been so far been relatively minor, consisting of two jackets and a new vehicle.

Nielubowicz added the studio believes "in the long-term potential" of Cyberpunk 2077, which is now said to have sold more than 18m copies since its launch at the end of 2020.

Away from Cypberpunk, CD Projekt's earnings report also offered an update on the additional projects being worked on at the studio. Alongside a new game in the Witcher series and the recently delayed next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the developer confirmed it's also working on a spin-off of its Gwent card game, is doing conceptual and research work on "unannounced projects", and that its Molasses Flood studio is currently creating an "unannounced project based on one of our franchises".

Exactly when we might hear further news on any of those projects remains to be seen.