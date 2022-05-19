If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update to release later this year

Happy anniversary, Geralt.
News by Ishraq Subhan
The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release in Q4 2022, CD Projekt has confirmed.

The announcement was made as part of the seventh anniversary celebrations for the game's release on last-gen consoles and PC.

This is welcome news for Witcher fans, who last month got the bad news that the upgrade was delayed indefinitely after its development was moved in-house from Saber Interactive.

Watch on YouTube

At the time CD Project said it was "evaluating the scope of work to be done" and thus had to "postpone" the game's previously-planned Q2 release.

Fortunately, it looks like the development is now moving along at a faster pace than some had feared.

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist.

