The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update to release later this year

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release in Q4 2022, CD Projekt has confirmed.

The announcement was made as part of the seventh anniversary celebrations for the game's release on last-gen consoles and PC.

This is welcome news for Witcher fans, who last month got the bad news that the upgrade was delayed indefinitely after its development was moved in-house from Saber Interactive.

At the time CD Project said it was "evaluating the scope of work to be done" and thus had to "postpone" the game's previously-planned Q2 release.

Fortunately, it looks like the development is now moving along at a faster pace than some had feared.