Netflix's latest animated Witcher movie delayed into 2025, gets new two-minute clip

Netflix's new Doug-Cockle-starring animated Witcher movie, Sirens of the Deep, has had its release pushed back from "late" this year to 11th February 2025. But to tide everyone over until then, the streaming service has shared a two-minute clip featuring some familiar faces.

Sirens of the Deep - Netflix's second animated Witcher movie, following 2021's well-received The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - begins with Geralt of Rivia investigating a series of attacks in a seaside village, but our gravelly voiced protagonist soon finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.

"He must count on friends — old and new," Netflix previously teased, "to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an adaptation of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice, is being directed by Kang Hei Chul, who previously helmed Nightmare of the Wolf. It sees Cockle reprising his role as Geralt - following his iconic turn in CD Projekt's The Witcher series of games - and he's accompanied by The Witcher TV show's Joey Batey as Jaskier. Both feature in Netflix's new two-minute clip, which you'll find above.

Batey, of course, is set to return as Jaskier for the final two seasons of Netflix's wildly uneven live-action Witcher adaptation - which will see Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt following Henry Cavill's departure at the end of Season 3.

Cockle recently shared his thoughts on the live-action series, admitting, "I don't know why they made those choices and I'd love to have a chat with some of the writers about why those choices were made just so I can intellectually understand why."