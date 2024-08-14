Here's your PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for August

Sony has announced August's PlayStation Plus games.

Those on the subscription's Extra tier will get the following titles:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition - PS5

Cult of the Lamb - PS4, PS5

Ride 5 - PS5

Watch Dogs 2 - PS4 (a PlayStation Plus rerelease)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection - PS4, PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - PS4 (another re-release for the service)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris - PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - PS4

In addition to the above, those on PS Plus Premium will also get access to the below:

Vacation Simulator - PS VR2 (includes both PS VR2 and PS VR versions)

TimeSplitters - PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters 2 - PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect - PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Lost Song - PS4 (available as a streaming version only)

These games will be available from 20th August.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a highlight for those who are yet to make their way through this world with Geralt. Eurogamer's review for Wild Hunt called it a "majestic, earthy open-world adventure with great integrity and personality".

Cult of the Lamb is a more recent release, and one many of us here at Eurogamer enjoyed. "A desire to please shines throughout this charmer with a hundred moving parts," reads Eurogamer's Cult of the Lamb review from 2022

Image credit: Massive Monster

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.