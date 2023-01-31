Blitzle 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Electrified Pokémon, meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to catch a shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Go.

While Blitzle and its evolved form, Zebstrika, don’t have much use in Pokémon Go, and are, at best, mediocre in Go Battle League, it’s a great opportunity to look for the elusive 100% IV Blitzle, which is fairly uncommon spawn.

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

Blitzle 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Blitzle with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Blitzle will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Blitzle:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 756 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 819 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Zebstrika good in PVP?

While it’s not strictly bad, Zebstrika isn’t anything to write home about. It’s a top-15 Electric-type Pokémon in Great League, where it arguably performs best.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise – it is a mono-Electric type and very glassy, too. Plus, the moves we recommend are fairly technical, meaning it comes with a bit of a learning curve. This would be fine if the payoff was there, but as mentioned, it’s not even top-10 for its type.

These recommended moves are Spark, Wild Charge and Flame Charge as a second Charged move. While this can be a very spammy combo, with Flame Charge gaining you enough momentum to apply some nice shield pressure thanks to a guaranteed Attack boost each time you use it, Wild Charge comes with a guaranteed 2-stage defence drop. One step forward, as they say...

So, how does this stack up in terms of match-ups? In Great League, it beats Azumarill, Sableye, Noctowl, Medicham and Lanturn, which is respectable; however, you can expect very quick losses to Trevenant, Bastiodon, Stunfisk, Registeel and Venusaur — this is a fairly mixed bag at best.

Zebstrika is less of a glass cannon in Ultra League, thanks to a perfect one being Level 48.5 at CP 2500, meaning you get a nice stat boost on a lot of the competition. However, that’s a lot of Stardust and XL Candy for what it ultimately, again, a mediocre Pokémon. This time around, you can beat Registeel, along with Tapu Fini, Talonflame, Escavalier and Walrein; however, you lose to Swampert (obviously), Giratina, Cresselia, Trevenant and Alolan Muk. Again, a mixed bag, but given the resources need to achieve this, you’re better off spending your resources elsewhere.

Last, we have Master League – you can guess where this going, we’re sure. A perfect 15/15/15 Zebstrika caps out at CP 2745 at Level 50, which is pretty awful. Rather than going through all of the pros and cons, let’s just say this: Gyarados, which is double-weak to Electric as a Water/Flying-type, will destroy Zebstrika in mere seconds.

Is there a shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is shiny Blitzle in Pokémon Go and it’s actually pretty cool!

Everything in Blitzle’s evolution line is an Electric-type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Blitzle and shiny Zebstrika were released in September 2021, around the Fashion Week event, with the former being released as a shiny costumed Pokémon that couldn’t evolve, leading the latter being released just after the event.

What does shiny Blitzle look like?

Shiny Blitzle trades in its black fur for cool navy blue, and swaps the blue highlights (inner ear) for green. Its evolution, shiny Zebstrika, does the same, though the ears are a little more noticeable!

Thanks to Reddit user rivalius13 for the image above.

Other things to know about Blitzle Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

The smartest way to maximise the bonus here is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Blitzle being an Electric-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time) - don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. February’s Spotlight Hours are yet to be announced, but we will keep you updated once we know more!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Blitzle!