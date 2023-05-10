Here's the best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals LIVE

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch and we're sharing the best and latest deals for TOTK in this live blog. This includes tips on where to buy the latest Zelda game for the cheapest price, plus any extras you might need or fancy like a shiny new TOTK Switch OLED, a discounted Switch controller, amiibos or accessories like an SD card for extra storage, Switch case and more.

We're also tracking any potential restocks for the Collector's Edition, as well as where to buy the TOTK amiibo, controller, and Nintendo Switch case.

If you;re looking to purchase the latest Zelda game, check out our live blog below, or, alternatively, head on over to our Where to buy TOTK guide for all the best deals we've already spotted.