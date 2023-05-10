If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's the best Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals LIVE

Find the best TOTK deals and other great Zelda savings.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch and we're sharing the best and latest deals for TOTK in this live blog. This includes tips on where to buy the latest Zelda game for the cheapest price, plus any extras you might need or fancy like a shiny new TOTK Switch OLED, a discounted Switch controller, amiibos or accessories like an SD card for extra storage, Switch case and more.

We're also tracking any potential restocks for the Collector's Edition, as well as where to buy the TOTK amiibo, controller, and Nintendo Switch case.

If you;re looking to purchase the latest Zelda game, check out our live blog below, or, alternatively, head on over to our Where to buy TOTK guide for all the best deals we've already spotted.

We're wrapping up for the day now but don't forget to make the most of this epic Top Cashback deal, where you can claim £15 cashback.

Alternatively you can grab TOTK for £47 from Amazon UK by applying this promotion and selecting Amazon Pick-up at checkout.

We hope we've helped you secure a copy of Tears of the Kingdom at a great price and we hope your order arrives promptly tomorrow so that you can begin your next adventure with Link ASAP.

We'll be back tomorrow to highlight any launch day promotions so check back for more from Mark and I!

One more sleep everyone!

Corinna Burton

Grab a Switch Pro controller or a cheaper alternative to extend your TOTK gaming sessions

Although the official TOTK Switch Pro controller is now out of stock, there are still some great officially licensed Switch-compatible controllers on the market.

You can currently save on the standard Switch Pro controller, currently £50 at Amazon.

Power A also have some great cheaper options, including this Zelda-themed PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller featuring Link attacking with the Master Sword for just £21 at Amazon

PDP Gaming sell a range of Legend of Zelda-themed controllers for under £23 like this Zelda BOTW wired controller at Amazon.

If you bought the TOTK Switch OLED and wanted the comfort grip to feature a design, why not switch out the standard black one for this Power A Princess Zelda version instead for just £12.99.

Corinna Burton

Grab The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for under £40

If you want to pick up and play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the predecessor to TOTK, eligible customers can use the same Amazon pick-up promotion we mentioned earlier. This is a single-use discount so won't be able to claim on both games.

Normally £44.99, the £5 discount will knock it down to £39.99.

Buy now

Claim the £5 discount

Corinna Burton

Get £15 cashback when you pre-order Tears of the Kingdom with a new TopCashback account
Link freefalling in the sky from Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can get £15 cashback when you order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom thanks to TopCashback. Sign up to TopCashback here, and then buy the game from either Game, Currys, Argos, My Nintendo Store or Very and your TopCashback account will be credited with £15.

This offer only applies to new TopCashback members, and you'll have to go to the retailer through the TopCashback site so don't go to them directly.

Mark Harrison

Save an extra fiver on Tears of the Kingdom with this Amazon UK Pick-up promotion

Eligible customers can knock £5 off when you pick up your copy of TOTK from an Amazon hub locker or counter. Apply the promotion, and click 'See nearby pick-up locations' at checkout to activate the discount. This will bring the price down to just £46.99!

Apply promotion here

Pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from Amazon UK

Corinna Burton

This Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch Case is back in stock at ShopTo

Protect your Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite with this TOTK themed case. Low availability so you'll need to be quick to grab this.

Buy now for £17.85

Corinna Burton

Save 5% on a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom digital pre-order

Our pals over at VG247 are offering a small 5 per cent discount for digital version of TOTK. Simply place the product in your basket, apply the code ZELDA5 at checkout, and it'll knock £3 off the price, making it £56.99. That's cheaper than buying straight from the Nintendo eShop and the code will land in your inbox tomorrow on the day of launch for you to redeem!

Pre-order now

Corinna Burton

Expand your Switch storage with this SanDisk micro SD card for less than half price
SanDisk's 256GB Extreme SD Card on a blue background

Planning on buying a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll apparently need around 14GB of space to store it on your Nintendo Switch. If you have to make more room but don't want to delete any of your current games, why not expand your storage with this discounted 256GB SanDisk micro SD card for only £31.

Buy now from Amazon UK

Corinna Burton

Save 20% when you pre-order Zelda TOTK at Currys with code ZELDA20

Kicking off our countdown until the release of Tears of the Kingdom is this 20 per cent off discount code from Currys!

Simply place your pre-order in the basket and apply the code ZELDA20 at checkout, to receive your copy of the latest Zelda game for just £48 (was £59.99)

Pre-order now

Corinna Burton

Eurogamer.net Merch