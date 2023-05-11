Here’s where to buy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, AKA Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch. It is the sequel to the hugely successful Breath of the Wild, which won countless awards and received heaps of praise from various outlets and the gaming community alike.

In Tears of the Kingdom aka Breath of the Wild 2, Link has lots of new abilities for you to harness like Fuse, which lets you combine different items to form a new weapon, and Ultrahand, which allows you to move, rotate and lift objects as well as create useful items. There's a new open-world adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule for you to explore. Read on to find all the retailers selling Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to buy Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In addition to the standard edition, Nintendo unveiled a Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition and Link amiibo figure. Nintendo also unveiled a new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console, Switch Pro controller and Carry Case. Apart from the TOTK Switch OLED, the amiibo, Collector's Edition, controller and carry cases are currently out of stock but we'll update this section if we stumble upon any surprise restocks.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition

The Standard Edition RRPs for £59.99/$69.99 but there are some retailers in the UK, including Amazon, who are selling it for under £50.

The Standard Edition includes the base copy only. Some retailers may still offer pre-order bonuses after launch whilst stock lasts. The list below features physical copies only, but you can also buy a digital version of Tears of the Kingdom via our pals over at VG247 for £56.99 when you use the code "ZELDA5" at checkout. Once purchased, you can redeem the digital download code (sent to your inbox) on your eShop account.

Best places to buy Tears of the Kingdom in the UK

Best places to buy Tears of the Kingdom in the US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition includes a physical copy of the base game and an Iconart steel poster, Artbook, SteelBook, Pin set (includes four pins).

UK

Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo is currently sold out. Some stock may be available at launch at Amazon UK, My Nintendo Store, and Game in the UK. In the US, you may be able to buy one from GameStop, but there are no guarantees there will be any more stock.

