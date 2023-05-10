If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Expand your Switch storage in time for Tears of the Kingdom with this SanDisk micro SD card

Grab a SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD card for less than half price.

SanDisk's 256GB Extreme SD Card
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is releasing this Friday, ending the six-year long wait since Breath of the Wild's release on the Nintendo Switch.

If you've got the game pre-ordered, or are planning to pick it up once our review is out, then you'll need around 14GB of space on your Switch or Switch OLED to install the game once you get it.

If you've been playing Breath of the Wild in preparation and don't want to uninstall it or other games already installed on your Switch, you can easily upgrade your storage for cheap with this 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card which is down to just £31 at Amazon:

The SanDisk Extreme card is one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, not just because of the size but also because of its write speeds of up to 130MB/s that will be great for loading and playing your favourite games old and new.

The SanDisk Extreme also has an A2 rating, and cards with A2 ratings need to have a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads.

256GB is more than enough to store all of your favourite Switch games, and plenty for a handful of big titles on the Steam Deck, and it's also a great choice for cameras, drones, or phones with expandable storage slots.

If you do want even more extra space, the 512GB version of the card is just $50 on Amazon US, and it can be had for £72 at Amazon UK-it's sold by a third-party seller, but they have excellent ratings.

If you want to know the latest deals on SD cards, where to buy Tears of the Kingdom and the special Switch OLED edition console, and lots of other gaming deals, follow the Deals topic down below and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to help you stay up-to-date.

Action Adventure, Amazon, Deals

