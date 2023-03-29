If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's where to buy the Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED Console and Pro Controller

Find out which UK and US retailers are selling The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition that will be released at the end of this month. It follows in the footsteps of Nintendo's Splatoon 3 and Pokemon edition Switch OLED consoles that came out in 2022.

The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console will launch on 28th April 2023- a month from now and only a couple of weeks before the highly anticipated game's launch on 12th May.

Pre-orders in the UK are available now and US pre-orders will soon follow. Some UK retailers have already sold out, which means you will need to be quick to get your hands on one of these. You can find out where to pre-order the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console below.

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED console UK

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition- £319.85 at ShopTo

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition- £319.99 at Game

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED console US

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Tears of the Kingdom edition are being issued in the US at Best Buy and GameStop.

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition - $360 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda Edition - $360 at GameStop

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller and Switch OLED Carry Case

In addition to the announcement of the Switch OLED console, Nintendo also unveiled a new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch Pro controller and carry case. Pre-orders are being issued for both and they will be released on the same day as the game - 12th May 2023.

UK

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller - £69.85 at ShopTo

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED Carry Case - £19.85 at ShopTo

US

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch Pro Controller - $75 at Best Buy

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED Carry Case - $25 at Best Buy

The game does not come included with the console, so if you'll need to pre-order a copy of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom separately. You can do so from the links below, or you can check out our full guide on where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom here.

UK

US

Keep checking back regularly as we're updating this page when more pre-orders become available. You can also track Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders by following us on Twitter where we regularly share all the best online gaming deals.

