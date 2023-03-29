Here's where to buy the Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED Console and Pro Controller

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition that will be released at the end of this month. It follows in the footsteps of Nintendo's Splatoon 3 and Pokemon edition Switch OLED consoles that came out in 2022.

The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console will launch on 28th April 2023- a month from now and only a couple of weeks before the highly anticipated game's launch on 12th May.

Pre-orders in the UK are available now and US pre-orders will soon follow. Some UK retailers have already sold out, which means you will need to be quick to get your hands on one of these. You can find out where to pre-order the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console below.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Tears of the Kingdom edition are being issued in the US at Best Buy and GameStop.

In addition to the announcement of the Switch OLED console, Nintendo also unveiled a new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch Pro controller and carry case. Pre-orders are being issued for both and they will be released on the same day as the game - 12th May 2023.

The game does not come included with the console, so if you'll need to pre-order a copy of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom separately. You can do so from the links below, or you can check out our full guide on where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom here.

You can also track Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders by following us on Twitter where we regularly share all the best online gaming deals.