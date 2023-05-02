Alolan Geodude 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Rock Pokémon, meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to catch a Alolan Geodude in Pokémon Go.

Alolan Geodude is a relatively unexciting Pokémon in the world of Pokémon Go. It’s not exactly a rare spawn, it’s virtually useless in raids to all but the newest of players, and it’s underpowered in PVP. Still, if you’re new to the game, or simply missing a perfect Alolan Golem, this is your chance to try to find one.

Talking of the grind, this week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible!

Alolan Geodude 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Alolan Geodude with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Alolan Geodude based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Alolan Geodude:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1108 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1201 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Alolan Golem good in PVP?

Alolan Golem is middling in Great League, and rapidly outclassed in Ultra and Master League, making it an overall poor choice in Go Battle League.

As always, we love a spammy Pokémon in Go Battle League, and Alolan Golem is certainly that. It’s also the only Rock/Electric-type in the game right now (with the obvious exception of Alolan Graveler and Alolan Geodude). Sadly, it runs three different move-sets (Charged moves vary by league), in an unfortunate display of how awkward this Pokémon is to use. It’s clumsy, with long animation times, volatile with its double-weakness to Ground-type attacks, and technically difficult to use thanks to it’s whopping two-stage self debuff.

Starting with Great League, Alolan Golem runs Volt Switch, Wild Charge and Rock Blast. Volt Switch is a decent multipurpose move, Rock Blast is spammy and Wild Charge is there for coverage; the issue is that Wild Charge is the only Electric-type Charged move on offer , it comes with a whopping guaranteed two-stage defence self-debuff. In a meta in which Ground-types are pretty dominant, this is a major red flag.

So, how does it fare? Unsurprisingly, you lose almost instantly to Galarian Stunfisk and Trevenant, while losing slowly to Registeel, Medicham and Lanturn — all of which are meta-relevant Pokémon. You do, however, beat Walrein, Azumarill, Sableye, Noctowl and Alolan Ninetails.

In Ultra League, this self-debuff is just too much a of a liability, and we recommend that you swap Wild Charge for Stone Edge. This nuke will help carry you over the line more often. In terms of match-ups, this means wins against Pidgeot, Charizard, Talonflame, Walrein and Tapu Fini — which is pretty reasonable. You lose to Cresellia, Giratina, Obstagoon, Trevenant and Jellicent.

Master League uses the other combination of Charged moves: Wild Charge and Stone Edge. This makes it overall sightly less spammy, but it’s not too much of a penalty overall, helping you take down Ho-Oh, Yveltal, Togekiss, Lugia and Kyogre. Losses, meanwhile, come from Dialga, Zacian, Metagross, Gyarados and Mewtwo. Gyarados is weak to Rock and double-weak to Electric, highlighting just why you shouldn’t be considering this Pokémon in this League.

Is there a shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokémon Go?

Yep! Shiny Alolan Geodude was released in June 2019 as part of the game’s third anniversary, along with a whole bunch of other Alolan forms!

Everything in the Alolan Geodude evolution line swaps Ground typing for Electric typing, in what can only be a physics joke by the Pokémon company. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Alolan Geodude look like?

As you can see below, shiny Alolan Geodude is pretty decent. The shiny leans into the fact that it dropped Ground for Electric typing, with a coppery colour instead of the boring slate grey! This is conserved as it evolves into shiny Alolan Graveler, which is an even darker shade of copper brown.

Shiny Alolan Golem completes the theme by swapping its stoney exterior for a warmer brown colour. All in all, a very respectable set of shinies!

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the handy comparison of the shinies released in June 2019!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Alolan Geodude in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Alolan Geodude to quickly rack up the XP!

Thanks to Alolan Geodude being a Rock/Electric-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Ponyta, galloping onto the scene with a double catch candy bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Alolan Geodude!