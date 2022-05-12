A Slipknot and Smite crossover is launching next week

In a crossover which I wager absolutely no one saw coming, heavy metal band Slipknot is landing in Smite. The event will launch on 17th May.

Band members Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Craig Jones, Michael Pfaff, Shawn Crahan, Jay Weinberg, Mick Thomson, Jim Root and Alessandro Venturella will all be available as skins in the game.

Slipknot rapidly rose to fame in the late 90s following the release of their self-titled debut album. Its last album, We Are Not Your Kind, was released in 2019.

The skins will be available to purchase directly or through loot chests. All Slipknot items will also be discounted for the first two weeks of the release.

You can read more about the event here, which also contains several quality of life improvements and bug fixes.