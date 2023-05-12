Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayaumekis Shrine solution

The Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains Downward Force puzzles for Link to attempt.

For this trial you have to use ship sails to bounce and glide your way to the end, but like most Shrine puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this can be trickier than it sounds.

To speed things up, we've got the Mayaumekis Shrine puzzle solution for Downward Force detailed below, including how to get the chest, and the Mayaumekis Shrine location if you need to find it first.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayaumekis Shrine location

The Mayaumekis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located far above in the Hebra Mountain Sky on the Rising Island Chain, found northeast of Rito Village.

The easiest way to get to the Mayaumekis Shrine is by following the 'Tulin of Ruto Village' quest, which takes you right past it.

Here's pictures of the Mayaumekis Shrine map location from surface level, and sky level:

Mayaumekis Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Downward Force puzzle in the Mayaumekis Shrine only really has one chamber to navigate. This makes it a shorter Shrine if you get the solution straight off, but the 'Downward Force' name doesn't actually hint at how to start and end the puzzle.

In short, to solve the Mayaumekis Shrine puzzle, you have to hit the small yellow-glowing switches with your bow and arrow. To get to the last switch, you'll also have to bounce and glide your way up to the top.

The first step is to hit the small yellow-glowing switch behind the first locked gate with an arrow. It will glow green and open the door to the huge chamber in front of you. If you're out of arrows, you might be able to hit the switch with a melee weapon too.

The second step is to go up the stairs, kill the enemy, then jump and bounce onto the nearby ship sail and glide over to the next sail above you.

For the third step, you can either bounce and glide over to the small moving ship in the distance, then bounce from it to reach the chest on the left-hand side to get 10 arrows.

Or, you can skip the chest and use the floating ship to bounce over to the next three ships on the right.

You need arrows for this last bit, so if you don't have any, or are running low, we suggest opening the chest first.

Finally, for the last step in the Mayaumekis Shrine solution, you have to jump and bounce from the lowest ship sail on the right and draw your bow to slow down time and hit the yellow-glowing switch inside the bars above the three ships.

The gate above the highest ship sail will open, and you can now bounce from the highest ship to get into this chamber.

Examine the green circle in this small room to get your Light of Blessing and complete the Mayaumekis Shrine.

Good luck with completing other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom!