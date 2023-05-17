If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fan launches instructional website to help you make builds

DIY rules.

Link on a glider in Tears of the Kingdom
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have been busy making some weird and wonderful contraptions to get around Hyrule, defeat enemies, and torture koroks.

But have you wondered: how do they do that?

One Zelda fan has put together a Zelda DIY site to help you build your own versions of these creations.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

It's a little limited at the moment and clearly a work in progress, but the general idea is to show screenshots of the best constructions from social media, list the materials needed, and provide step-by-step instructions on how to build.

That's available in full for this Air Balloon Plane, but unfortunately not yet for others.

Still, the potential is there for this to become a particularly useful site for those of us with building aspirations, but none of the creativity. Let's just say I'm better at IKEA than Minecraft.

You can check out the site for yourself at zeldabuilds.gg (thanks to Kotaku for spotting!).

Of course, all of these builds use Link's new Ultrahand ability, but isn't the game's best ability really Ascend?

