Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players can't guarantee Korok safety, from crucifixion to rotisserie

Koroks are back in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As with its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, Link can search the lands of Hyrule to find these woodland spirits, and return the seeds to Hestu. As in Breath of the Wild, Hestu will then add these seeds to his prized maracas, do a little shimmy, and grant you a new weapon slot. It's all very wholesome.

Or, at least it was in Breath of the Wild. However, Tears of the Kingdom has upped the ante when it comes to Korok puzzles. This time around, Link often has to reunite two separated Korok companions. This sounds innocent enough - who doesn't want to see two long lost friends reunited? Well, apparently many Tears of the Kingdom players, that's who.

Thanks to the sequel's new Ultrahand ability, which allows Link to pick up, move, and rotate objects (including Koroks), many players out there have taken to fusing these poor blighters to homemade crucifixes, rockets and even spit roasting the innocent spirits.

I will begin with the many takes on what the internet has dubbed the Korok Space Program (move over, Kerbals). So, without further ado, three, two, one, blast off!

At least we see this one land, and despite the turmoil and tumble, the Korok seems ok.

This Tears of the Kingdom player perhaps did have some good intentions, however, as they note, "the extra weight had some unexpected effects of today's launch."

Korok Space Program day 2: After adopting a more typical rocket shaped structure I had high hopes for this brave korok, however the extra weight had some unexpected effects of todays launch. pic.twitter.com/5wewLqESBT — HopCat (@HopCaterpie) May 13, 2023

This player used all the Zonai rockets at their disposal, and well, "Yahaha Korok go zoom".

Yahaha Korok go zoom 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Y6N8PBN59O — 🌸podz🌸 (@sarahpodz) May 12, 2023

Now, we come to the Tears of the Kingdom crucifixions.

the korok crucifixions have begun pic.twitter.com/lFTxHSrkNP — Kaitlyn Red Wing (@KaitlynRedWing) May 14, 2023

I wonder if this player actually realised what they were doing at first, but that Korok is most definitely being crucified, intentional or not.

this is it. Freedom. No other game could surpass this experience. (dont ask why the korok's on a cross) pic.twitter.com/ohbwW1wE0m — gudaguda enjoyer (@5os4ku) May 12, 2023

This one is truly biblical in its proportions.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) https://t.co/nqWHhNZGKJ pic.twitter.com/3hohduohEJ — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 13, 2023

Another few examples of the various ways players have exploited their Ultrahand powers, but I am not sure how exactly to categorise them. Trains?

pic.twitter.com/t3yMRFCL4f — Matt Robinson (@MattR644) May 14, 2023

This Korok has turned one of the game's minecarts into a bumper car. It's the little "oof" at the end that gets me.

Hope you don't mind being used as a front bumper lil Korok HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/QbMuVUDAEx — Exalted (@ValiantExalt) May 12, 2023

Another Korok "oof". Once again, I am not sure this player was expecting this to happen.

IMFUCKING CRYING #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rIaKpXLgPI — 𝕞𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕤 🌹 The Big Cheese (@SMlTTENMITTENS) May 12, 2023

Now, I have saved my personal favourite for last. Here we have a Korok rotisserie machine, for when you want them nice and crispy on the outside, but juuuust right on the inside. Mmmm, mmm, just need some Goron spice for seasoning.

Ladies and gentlemen,



I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

While Edwin didn't mention if he tried to cook his Koroks or not, he was still impressed by Tears of the Kingdom. In our Eurogamer Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, he called the sequel "a terrific Breath of the Wild follow-up with some brilliant new systems, amazing views and more dungeon-type spaces, plus a slightly deadening emphasis on gathering resources", and awarded the game four stars.