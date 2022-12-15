You can finally pet the horse in The Witcher 3

Finally, you can pet Roach in The Witcher 3.

Roach is Geralt's trusty steed but until now she's only been rideable, despite the strong bond players form with her over the hours and hours of playtime.

Now, thanks to the recent upgrade patch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Roach can be given the love and affection she deserves.

Petting Roach is something of a secret, however. There's no button prompt - instead players will need to hold the jump button while approaching her.

And see how she lifts her leg in appreciation!

See how Roach raises leg in appreciation. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qtjvXQXNGv — Radek (@gamebowski) December 14, 2022

This is also a fascinating addition as it's not included in the patch notes for the game.

CD Projekt Red hinted that other extras have been included that aren't part of the patch notes, instead left for players to discover themselves. Well here's your first one!

