Venonat 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Venonat preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all the Insect Pokémon. Granted that there are a lot of insectoid Pokémon, what with Bug being a typing, but this event is a great opportunity to catch a perfect Venonat in Pokémon Go.

Venonat, and its evolution Venomoth are interesting choices for Spotlight Hour, not because they’re good (they’re really not), but it does give this little bug with its cute compound eyes a brief chance to shine. But, if you’re really not a fan of bugs, perhaps don’t open Pokémon Go, between 6pm and 7pm (local time) this Tuesday...

This week’s Spotlight Hour comes with the recurring double catch candy bonus — while you probably don’t need Venonat Candy, remember that it applies to all Pokémon, including Research rewards and Raid bosses.

Venonat 100% perfect IV stats

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Venonat with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Venonat based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Venonat:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 860 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 932 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Venomoth good in PVP?

No. It’s pretty awful. Bug-type Pokémon have a rough time in Pokémon Go as it is, and Venomoth just doesn’t have the stats or attacks to be anything other than a weird corner case in some metas. And even then, it’s only viable in Great League, thanks to a perfect 15/15/15 capping out at CP 2354.

If you’re desperate to run Venomoth, you’re looking at Infestation (Fast), Poison Fang (Charged) and Bug Buzz (Charged). Infestation is a fast-charging Fast move, which allows you to get to your Poison Fang quicker; this debuff spam will strip the opponent’s defence by one stage, making it pretty annoying to say the least. Should you need it, Bug Buzz is there as a coverage nuke.

In Great League this means wins against Venusaur, Medicham, Umbreon, Scrafty and Azumarill. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Noctowl, Lanturn, Sableye, Alolan Ninetales and Trevenant.

In Ultra League, Venomoth will still beat Venusaur, along with Obstagoon, Sylveon, Cresselia and Scrafty. It will lose rapidly to Giratina, Charizard, Walrein, Trevenant and Swampert.

Don’t try to run Venomoth in Master League. You will not win.

Pokémon Go Fest Global 2023 is nearly here and the Noxious Swamp event is currently live!

Is there a shiny Venonat in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as with all Kantonian Pokémon, there is a shiny Venonat in Pokémon Go. In this case, shiny Venonat joined the game in February 2020 as part of its Community Day event!

Everything in Venonat’s evolution line is a Bug/Poison-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Venonat look like?

As you can see below, shiny Venonat is distinguishable mostly by the colour of its eyes. Rather than the usual red, shiny Venonat has large blue compound eyes.

Shiny Venomoth, continues the blue theme by swapping its light violet for a stunning shade of blue. Gen 1 shinies were pretty hit and miss with their simple colour swaps, but this is one of the original 150 Pokémon that really looks a lot better as a shiny!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Venonat in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Venonat caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Venonat caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Venonat Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and add its evolution to your Pokédex.

Thanks to Venonat being a Bug/Poison-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s spotlight hour celebrates Tentacool, and brings back the double transfer Candy bonus — which will be vital ahead of Go Fest Global! Make sure you start tagging which Pokémon you want to transfer now so you can clear out your storage ahead of the event.

Good luck finding a perfect Venonat!