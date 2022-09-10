Ubisoft teases past Assassin's Creed heroes may return in multiplayer game Codename Invictus

Eurogamer has gained fresh insight on Codename Invictus, the upcoming Assassin's Creed multiplayer game in development by Ubisoft as the third (and counting) title set to be part of the franchise's upcoming Infinity platform.

Speaking this week in Paris, Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté revealed a presentation slide for Invictus full of artwork showing past Assassin's Creed protagonists, as well as enemies such as Odyssey's minotaur.

"Codename Invictus is being designed to be a standalone game on the Infinity hub, alongside Codename Red and Codename Hexe," Coté announced.

"This effort is led by former senior members of successful Ubisoft multiplayer games, like For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege that will be joining with AC talents to leverage their know-how to design a new kind of multiplayer experience. All three of these games will be accessible individually from the Infinity hub."

In a subsequent interview, I was able to ask Coté more about Invictus - although the project remains very much under wraps.

Was that artwork of past heroes - and the minotaur in particular - representative of what we might see from the experience? Yes, Coté said.

"Yes, it is part of our creative intention to bridge the different Assassin's Creed games together in a multiplayer experience. That's in part inspired from what we've done in the past."

Today, Ubisoft detailed more of what Infinity will look like in a bit more detail, which you can read about here. It will be led by Assassin's Creed games set in feudal Japan, and another in Europe based on witchcraft - we have more on those, too.

Ubisoft also saw fit to confirm a couple of mobile game projects today also, including one set in China.

Before all of that launches, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, which we have loads more detail on here.

Eurogamer met with Ubisoft at its Paris office this week, for which Ubisoft covered travel and accommodation.