These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Mario Kart 8 Switch bundles

Cyber Monday 2022 has arrived and with it comes a continued stream of new and updated deals after a weekend full of great offers and price cuts.

Whilst there’s a lot that’s gone out of stock, there’s also much let to pick up for yourself, one such item is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle, available from a multitude of retailers, each with differing additions, prices and deals. It comes with the standard Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99/$299.99

Below are all the best deals we’ve found on Mario Kart 8 Switch bundles in the UK and US.

Here's where to buy the Mario Kart 8 Switch bundle in the UK

Here's where to buy the main Mario Kart 8 Switch bundle in the US

Whilst the console isn’t the latest OLED model, there isn’t a huge difference between the original Switch and recent models in terms of specs. The main difference between the OLED is the screen itself but otherwise, whether you buy a standard Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, the core and overall performance and graphical output of each game won’t change.

Beyond that, there’s of course the inclusion of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a remastered version of a Wii U game that’s spent a large portion of this platform’s lifecycle in the limelight thanks to its overall quality and position as arguably the platform’s perfect party game – though Super Smash Bros I’m sure is up there for many.

If you enjoy the game a lot, there’s a way to upgrade and expand its content offering thanks to a season pass of sorts in the form of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, that’s been adding new maps for the past year with still a couple of waves left to release – one that’ll be out imminently in fact; 7th December to be exact!

If you plan to take this game online, you’ll of course need Nintendo Switch Online, so thanks to this bundle’s included 3-month membership for the service, you’ll be ready to go whenever you install the game and input the code.

Where to find other Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundles

Various retailers in the UK and US are also selling the same bundle mentioned above, but with additional games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Below we've listed additional bundles at varying retailers in the UK that each feature different combinations of included games with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. As for the US, there doesn't appear to currently be any of those kinds of bundles available right now.

UK

US

In the US, there aren't many bundles with additional games like there is in the UK. Whilst Walmart has the Mario Kart 8 bundle discussed previously, most of their other bundles are sold by third party sellers.

