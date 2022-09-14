The new Fire Emblem protagonist is raising some eyebrows

Fire Emblem Engage was announced earlier this week and fans have been reacting to the new protagonist.

According to the official Nintendo website, you'll play as Alear "who awakens a thousand years after the war [between Elyos and the Fell Dragon] with no memory of their past".

Perhaps that's the in-game explanation for the odd fashion choices for Alear, then.

Alear has a very distinct blue and red colour palette. From the two-toned hair, to the two-toned clothes, to the two-toned heterochromatic eyes... They definitely stand out from the rest of the cast for their anime-heavy design, and that's saying something when they're in a Fire Emblem game.

This is not a particularly difficult game of spot the odd one out.

It turns out Alear was designed by Mika Pikazo, an artist who is known for designing plenty of VTubers.

任天堂FE最新作『ファイアーエムブレム エンゲージ』のキャラクターデザインを手がけさせていただきました。

どうぞよろしくお願いします！



I designed the characters for the Nintendo's new FE title "Fire Emblem Engage". Please look forward to the game!#FEエンゲージ pic.twitter.com/nKhNx2YFTp — Mika Pikazo (@MikaPikaZo) September 13, 2022

Alear has been getting some unfortunate comparisons from fans, namely toothpaste and Pepsi.

I don't see the problem here...haven't Fire Emblem characters always had toothpaste hair? pic.twitter.com/t0OptNNCrW — Zion Grassl (@ZionDood) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem fans are eating good this year!! Everybody tweeting about Pepsi/toothpaste at the same time was fun 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/0iEKgxkVVk — jani @ slow replies apologies (@janiforme) September 13, 2022

so that new fire emblem guy pic.twitter.com/0UC0OWnOm8 — char | 理恵 (@alterego) September 13, 2022

this how religion's gonna look in the new fire emblem pic.twitter.com/zLRRIcWKZJ — sharon (@dixoterin) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Pepsi / Colgate looking wild pic.twitter.com/1HSpoZBcxo — Chris (@thegreyzen) September 13, 2022

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THAT FIRE EMBLEM TRAILER THO ⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/S1p1MzasTj — Nick (@farautomata) September 13, 2022

I'd like to see a Terry's Chocolate Orange inspired design next, please!