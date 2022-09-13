If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo announces brand new Fire Emblem game

Engage due out next year.
Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale
Published on
Fire Emblem Engage main character

Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem Engage, a brand new game in the series, at its latest Direct.

The game is set for release on Switch on 20th January 2023.

More details are expected to be revealed soon. Check out a first look in the trailer below.

Fire Emblem Engage – Announcement Trailer

This is the same Fire Emblem game that was detailed back in the summer.

Gameplay will be the same turn-based combat the series is known for.

It will feature a hero with red and blue hair and a new gimmick that allows them to wear accessories that can summon Fire Emblem characters from previous games.

That's in-line with its reported origins as an anniversary game of sorts.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

