If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final trailer airing tomorrow

Will be around three minutes in length.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

For those of you so hungry for more The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news you simply must consume it the second it appears (understandable), Nintendo has announced it'll be airing the final pre-launch trailer for its hugely anticipated Breath of the Wild follow-up tomorrow, Thursday 13th April.

If you need a little more in the way of specifics for your diary, Nintendo says the new trailer will be livestreamed at 3pm in the UK/7am PT, and will run to around three minutes in length. There's no word on what it'll feature as yet, but if Tingle's not included, I'll bloody riot.

Our last look at Tears of the Kingdom came toward the end of March, when Nintendo shared 10 minutes of new gameplay footage, showcasing some of Link's new abilities, new enemies, and the sky islands. It was enough to set Eurogamer's Christian Donlan a-quiver, and he subsequently named it Game of the Week.

Watch on YouTube
Nintendo shared 10 minutes of new Tears of the Kingdom gameplay last month.

"I can't be the only person who looked at the Tears of the Kingdom reveal this week and thought, oh, this feels like the final version of those decaying weapons from Breath of the Wild," he wrote, "And I can't be the only person who thought about Just Cause 2."

There's not long to go until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's arrival, of course. It's due to launch for Switch in precisely one month's time, on 12th May. Let's get ready to Tingle!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch