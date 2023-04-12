The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom final trailer airing tomorrow

For those of you so hungry for more The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news you simply must consume it the second it appears (understandable), Nintendo has announced it'll be airing the final pre-launch trailer for its hugely anticipated Breath of the Wild follow-up tomorrow, Thursday 13th April.

If you need a little more in the way of specifics for your diary, Nintendo says the new trailer will be livestreamed at 3pm in the UK/7am PT, and will run to around three minutes in length. There's no word on what it'll feature as yet, but if Tingle's not included, I'll bloody riot.

Our last look at Tears of the Kingdom came toward the end of March, when Nintendo shared 10 minutes of new gameplay footage, showcasing some of Link's new abilities, new enemies, and the sky islands. It was enough to set Eurogamer's Christian Donlan a-quiver, and he subsequently named it Game of the Week.

"I can't be the only person who looked at the Tears of the Kingdom reveal this week and thought, oh, this feels like the final version of those decaying weapons from Breath of the Wild," he wrote, "And I can't be the only person who thought about Just Cause 2."

There's not long to go until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's arrival, of course. It's due to launch for Switch in precisely one month's time, on 12th May. Let's get ready to Tingle!