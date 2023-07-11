The best QLED 4K TV for HDR gaming has an amazing £350 off this Prime Day

We've had some great deals so far on Amazon Prime Day 2023 for games, gaming hardware, and accessories, and now there's a great deal on this incredible 4K QLED TV that you can play all your favourite games on.

Right now Prime members can get a lush Samsung 55-Inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for just £799, which is a 30 per cent discount on its usual price of £1,149.

The Samsung QN90 range of TVs are their flagship 4K TVs from last year, and they still rank as the best QLED 4K TVs for HDR gaming in Digital Foundry's guide, so it's exciting to see this one drop to its lowest-ever-price in the sale.

This TV features a brightness of 2000 nits in HDR, and better full array local dimming performance than the older models. The Samsung Neo screens use a VA panel which provides great contrast figures of 3500:1 without local dimming and 110K:1 with it.

When it comes to gaming, the Neo QLED supports HDMI 2.1 on all four ports, including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). There's also low input lag of around 10ms at 60Hz and 5ms at 120Hz. The QN95B also features FreeSync and G-Sync technologies, so it'll work great with PCs with Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, and if you do use it with a PC you can get 144Hz refresh rate instead of the 120Hz consoles.

