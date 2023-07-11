The best QLED 4K TV for HDR gaming has an amazing £350 off this Prime Day
Get a stunning Samsung 4K QLED TV for under £800 during Amazon's Prime Day sale event.
We've had some great deals so far on Amazon Prime Day 2023 for games, gaming hardware, and accessories, and now there's a great deal on this incredible 4K QLED TV that you can play all your favourite games on.
Right now Prime members can get a lush Samsung 55-Inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for just £799, which is a 30 per cent discount on its usual price of £1,149.
|
Samsung 55-Inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV- £799 for Prime Members (was £1,149)
The Samsung QN90 range of TVs are their flagship 4K TVs from last year, and they still rank as the best QLED 4K TVs for HDR gaming in Digital Foundry's guide, so it's exciting to see this one drop to its lowest-ever-price in the sale.
This TV features a brightness of 2000 nits in HDR, and better full array local dimming performance than the older models. The Samsung Neo screens use a VA panel which provides great contrast figures of 3500:1 without local dimming and 110K:1 with it.
When it comes to gaming, the Neo QLED supports HDMI 2.1 on all four ports, including auto low latency mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). There's also low input lag of around 10ms at 60Hz and 5ms at 120Hz. The QN95B also features FreeSync and G-Sync technologies, so it'll work great with PCs with Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, and if you do use it with a PC you can get 144Hz refresh rate instead of the 120Hz consoles.
If you don't have Amazon Prime and really like the look of this TV deal, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial of the subscription service to get access to the deal as well as free Prime delivery, Prime video access and more.
There's lots of other great deals happening now and there's sure to be more tomorrow, including other TVs so have a look at our best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals guide to see what else is on offer.
Also, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we've been busy posting our favourite Prime Day deals, and follow the Deals and Prime Day topics on Eurogamer to easily see any more deals articles we post today and tomorrow.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023 best gaming deals Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Prime Day 2023 best 4K TV deals The best OLED, QLED and budget LED TVs, all approved by Digital Foundry.
- Best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals All the top Day 1 offers on DF-recommended models.
- Prime Day SSD deals 2023 The best Day 1 deals on solid state storage.
- Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023 Shop today's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products.
- Best PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best PS4 Prime Day deals 2023 Find all the best discounts on PS4 games and accessories.
- Best SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and offers.
- Best camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals.