Temtem Tempedia list of all available Temtem

The Tempedia lists every Temtem you’ve caught or seen in the game - it’s basically this MMO’s Pokédex!

The Airborne Archipelago is an exciting world filled with an array of Temtem for you to find and tame. An important part of your adventure involves completing the Tempedia, so make sure you explore every inch of every floating island.

Below lies every currently available Temtem in the Tempedia, including how many Temtem there are in the game.

How many Temtem are there? There are 164 Temtems to tame in Temtem as of the Early Access 0.9.4 patch. Since Temtem is an MMO, it’s not hard to imagine more Temtem being added in the future! This includes the three starter Temtem and Luma Temtem, which are creatures with different coloration compared to the traditional Temtem style (think shiny Pokémon). Remember to check out our Temtem type chart, so you can create your ideal party! When it comes to evolution, it’s important to note that most Temtem which have this ability will do so after levelling up a specific number of times rather than when it reaches, or is above, a certain level. Some Temtem need you to meet a special requirement to activate their evolution, such as being in a specific location, having a specific trait or being traded with another player.