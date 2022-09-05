Temtem 1.0 release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT, PDT

Temtem is a Pokémon-inspired monster collecting and battling adventure game about to leave early access.

First launching on PC in January 2022, Temtem 1.0 is joined by a wider console release - with Switch and Xbox joining PlayStation and PC.

To help make sure you're playing as soon as possible in your time zone, you'll find all of the Temtem release times on this page.

When will Temtem be online? Temtem release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

Temtem has a release date of Tuesday, 6th September, launching at 4pm UTC, which is the following release time in these regions:

UK: 5pm (BST)

5pm (BST) Europe: 6pm (CEST)

6pm (CEST) East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)

12pm (EDT) West Coast US: 9am (PDT)

This is when servers will come back online, after having been down for maintenance since Sunday to prepare for launch.

See you on the other side in 36 hours! Temtem 1.0 is launching tomorrow! https://t.co/CtrOGrYAE9 — Temtem 📢 2 days until 1.0!!! (@PlayTemtem) September 5, 2022

As with all online games, it's entirely possible there might be delays for servers to come back, depending on how things go, especially since this is a significant update.

If you have been playing since early access, you can continue your existing progress and start exploring new content - or if you've been waiting for the full release, start fresh and explore the world from the beginning.

What is featured in Temtem's 1.0 release?

Temtem 1.0 is the most significant update to the game since early access - acting as the full launch for both PC and consoles.

1.0 additions include:

A final 'endgame' island, Tamer's Paradise, with new places to explore and shop.

Seasonal updates, including a Battle Pass (named the Tamer Pass) with free and premium tiers, as well as seasonal cosmetics and new premium currency 'Novas'.

Yes, there will be a Battle Pass and a premium currency, Novas, you can earn in-game or with real-world funds.

Other game wide tweaks and changes, including campaign progression, experience curve and Luma economy as well as competitive scene and tournaments.

Exclusive new titles for Alpha and Early Access players:



While you wait, there is a tips and tricks trailer you can watch to get your head around how things work:

See you on the Airborne Archipelago!