Here's what's coming to Temtem version 1.0

A new trailer has been released for monster catcher-battler Temtem that shows off new content coming in its Version 1.0 launch.

That's set for 6th September across Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).

The big new addition is Tamer's Paradise, a brand new island coming to the game's Airborne Archipelago. Check it out below.

Watch on YouTube Temtem - 1.0 Features Trailer | Humble Games

The island includes a number of features to keep tamers entertained.

The Archtamer Sanctum is home to competitive battles against the best tamers in history, while in the Arena you battle an onslaught of tamers - the more you win the harder it becomes.

In the Digilair you can team up with friends in co-op; the Safari has wild Temtem on the loose; and the Ever Shifting Tower is an evolving maze of rooms and battles.

Each element of the island offers rewards that can be spent in an exclusive shopping centre for special items to decorate your home.

The final release will also include seasonal updates and a battle pass for free and premium awards.

For the unaware, Temtem is a Pokémon-alike from Humble Games and Crema that sees players taming and battling Temtem creatures.

It takes place in an online world, with a campaign that can be tackled in co-op or alone.

The game has been in early access for sometime, but will now receive its proper launch in September.