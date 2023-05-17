Celebrate Humble Games' third birthday with these discounted games

Publisher Humble Games is marking its third birthday this month with a big sale that runs until 21st May 2023.

The sale, which offers discounts of up to 80 per cent off, offers savings on a wide range of award winning and critically acclaimed titles for you to enjoy on PC or your Steam Deck. There's even big discounts on popular games like Unpacking, Carto, Signalis and more.

You can shop the full sale on the Humble Games Steam page, or, if you prefer, you can check out Humble Bundle Store.

Nintendo Switch owners can also reap some discounts thanks to a similar sale on their eShop. There's up to 75 per cent off on select Humble Games titles. You can also support our pals over at VG247 by purchasing your Nintendo eShop credit in advance here.

Also, remember to check out Digital Foundry's top SD card recommendations for your Nintendo Switch if you need more space to store your new games or our pals over at Rock Paper Shotgun for the best micro SD cards for Steam Deck.

Below are some of the top highlights in the Humble Games Publisher Sale:

A Hat in Time

Carto

Coral Island (Early Access)

Forager

Midnight Fight Express

One Step from Eden

Prodeus

Project Wingman

Signalis

Slay The Spire

Temtem

Unpacking

If nothing above tickles your fancy, the Humble Bundle spring sale is still running until 27th May so be sure to check it out.