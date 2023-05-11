The Humble Bundle Spring Sale is in full swing! Here are the best deals to shop

Humble Bundle's Spring Sale has sprung, offering up to 90 per cent off select games.

The sale started on 5th May 2023 and will run through 23rd May but there are some discounts that will end sooner than others. You can find huge discounts on thousands of games including big titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2 and 3, as well as RPGs like Octopath Taveler and Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade. We thought it would be helpful to highlight some of the best titles on offer in the UK and US below.

Games included in the Humble Bundle Spring Sale until 12th May 2023

Best Humble Bundle Spring Sale deals 2023

We'll add more as we spot them and if you're looking for a bundle, why not check out Humble's newly launched Capcom bundle for £29.02/ $35. It features 10 items including Monster Hunter: Rise, and titles from the Phoenix Wright and Street Fighter series.