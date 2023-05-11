The Humble Bundle Spring Sale is in full swing! Here are the best deals to shop
Save up to 90% on select games.
Humble Bundle's Spring Sale has sprung, offering up to 90 per cent off select games.
The sale started on 5th May 2023 and will run through 23rd May but there are some discounts that will end sooner than others. You can find huge discounts on thousands of games including big titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2 and 3, as well as RPGs like Octopath Taveler and Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade. We thought it would be helpful to highlight some of the best titles on offer in the UK and US below.
Games included in the Humble Bundle Spring Sale until 12th May 2023
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... - £19.99 (was £49.99)|$23.99 (was $59.99)
- Octopath Traveler - £24.99 (was £49.99)|$29.99 (was $59.99)
- Triangle Strategy - £24.99 (was £49.99)| $29.99 (was $59.99)
- NieR:Automata™ Game of the YoRHa Edition - £14.99 (was £29.99) | $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Chaotic Great Edition - £34.99 (was £69.99) | $39.99 (was $79.99)
Best Humble Bundle Spring Sale deals 2023
- Resident Evil 3 - £8.24 (was £32.99)| $9.99 (was $39.99)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - £28.99 (was £57.99)|$34.98 (was $69.97)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - £19.79 (was £59.99) | $19.79 (was $59.99)
- Slime Rancher 2 - Early Access - £17.84 (was £23.79) | $22.49 (was £29.99)
- Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Complete Edition - £40.94 (was £116.99) | $48.99 ($139.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Edition - £25.49 (was £84.99) | $29.99 (was $99.99)
- Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 Deluxe Edition - £11.24 (£44.99) | $12.49 (was $49.99)
- Satisfactory - Early Access - £16.79 (was £27.99) | $17.99 (was $29.99)
- Valheim - £10.84 (was £16.99) | $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - £39.89 (was £69.99) | $39.89 (was $69.99)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Deluxe Edition - £13.46 (was £40.81)| $16.91 (was $51.26)
- Cult of the Lamb - £12.66 (was £19.49)| $16.24 (was $24.99)
- Persona 5 Royal - £32.49 (was £49.99) | $38.99 (was $59.99)
- RimWorld - £23.59 (was £29.49)| $27.99 ($34.99 )
- Earth Defense Force 5 - £23.24 (was £46.49)| $29.99 (was $59.99 )
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (base game required) - £24.74 (was £32.99)| $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Hollow Knight - £5.49 (was £10.99)| $7.49 (was $14.99)
- Gang Beasts - £5.99 (was £14.99) | $9.99 (was $19.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human - £27.49 | $29.99 was $59.99)
- V Rising - £12.39 (was £15.49)| $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - Deluxe Edition - £44.99 (was £54.99) |$52.49 (was $69.99)
- Inscryption - £11.75 (was £16.75)| $13.99 (was $19.99) -
- Cuphead - £10.49 (was £14.99) | $13.99 (was $19.99)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - £44.99 (was £99.99) | $53.99 (was $119.99)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition - £15.06 (was £37.65) | $19.90 (was $49.77)
- Ready or Not - £26.34 (was £30.99)| $33.99 (was $39.99)
We'll add more as we spot them and if you're looking for a bundle, why not check out Humble's newly launched Capcom bundle for £29.02/ $35. It features 10 items including Monster Hunter: Rise, and titles from the Phoenix Wright and Street Fighter series.