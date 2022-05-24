If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokémon-like MMO Temtem leaves early access this September

Launching on PS5, Series X/S, Switch, and PC.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Temtem, developer Crema's massively multiplayer riff on Pokémon, will be leaving early access and getting its full PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC release on 6th September.

Temtem, you might recall, entered Steam early access back in January 2020, selling over half a million copies in its first month of release. Crema has been steadily expanded the game's core creature-collecting and battling action since then - introducing the likes of new Temtem, new islands to explore, and new social and competitive features, not to mention launching an early access version for PS5 - and update 1.0 is now finally in sight.

After more than two years in early access, Temtem is already pretty feature rich, with its pre-release version including the bulk of its story campaign across the Airborne Archipelago, well over 100 Temtem to catch, co-op play, competitive multiplayer, clans, housing, trading, and tournaments. However, its final release promises a number of new additions.

Watch on YouTube
Temtem - 1.0 Release Date Trailer.

Version 1.0 will, for instance, include a new end-game island to explore, as well as new weekly quests that'll update regularly post-launch, and seasonal content incorporating a Battle Pass with free and premium award tracks.

Temtem is getting a digital and physical release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch, but, unsurprisingly, will remain digital-only on Steam and the Humble Store. A Digital Deluxe version featuring the game and various cosmetic bonuses is also available to pre-order.

