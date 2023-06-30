Super Mario RPG pre-orders: price, release date and more

Super Mario RPG pre-orders are now available ahead of it's launch on 17th October 2023. The HD remake of the classic SNES game will cost £49.99/ $59.99 and will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch. On this page you can find out where to pre-order Super Mario RPG and where to buy it for the cheapest price.

The Super Mario RPG remake was revealed during the Nintendo Direct on 21st June 2023 and is already among the top ten of the bestselling Switch games on Amazon in both the UK and US. The isometric game sees Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser and original characters Mallow and Geno journey through a colourful and charming world alongside turn-based battles with enemies.

Where to pre-order Super Mario RPG in the UK

Where to pre-order Super Mario RPG in the US

For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members can buy two Nintendo Switch games and get one free. The promotion includes Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4 and many more of the best Nintendo Switch games. This could save you a chunk of cash if you are already planning on buying more Switch games that were announced in the Nintendo Direct. Note that the cheapest game will be the one that's free.

