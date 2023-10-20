There's a £10 discount on Super Mario RPG pre-orders at Currys

It's a good month to be a Mario Fan, with the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder releasing today, and the remake of the classic Super Mario RPG releasing in under 30 days on 17th November.

If you're confident you'll be finishing Mario Wonder before then and want to jump straight into the RPG when it comes out, you can pre-order the game from Currys and save 20 percent using the code "SUPER20" when you checkout, making the game £40:

Pre-ordering these first-party Nintendo titles when they're on offer like this is usually a good idea, as Nintendo games rarely go on sale once they've been released, and you often get what you expect with Mario titles.

The new Super Mario RPG is a remake of the classic game that was released on the SNES in 1996. In the game, Mario and and characters including Princess Peach, Mallow, Geno and Bowser (yes, even Bowser) must work together to defeat the Smithy Gang and restore the Star Road.

Image credit: Nintendo

The Mario RPG remake keeps the same adventuring and turn-based combat from the original game and refreshes it with new 3D graphics and cinematics, Action Commands that increase damage dealt or decrease damage received when you time your button presses, and a variety of mini games to play in-between fights.

If you want to know about any future pre-order deals for Super Mario RPG, or any news before it releases, you can check out our pre-order guide for the game here.

