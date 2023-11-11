If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario RPG has been developed by Dragon Quest studio ArtePiazza

It's a-me, Arte!

Mario in Super Mario RPG remake
Image credit: Nintendo
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

We already knew that the original director for Super Mario RPG on the SNES, Chihiro Fujioka, wasn't returning for the forthcoming Switch remake, but now we know which development studio did lead development: ArtePiazza.

As spotted by Naruki on X/Twitter, players who've already pre-ordered the remake from the eShop have discovered that ArtePiazza - perhaps best known for its work on Square Enix's Dragon Quest series - has taken the reigns, with Nintendo's Ayako Moriwaki stepping into the director role.

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

That said, some of the inaugural developers who worked on the 1996 original have also been credited in the game, including co-director Yoshihiko Maekawa, composer Yoko Shimomura, and designer Taro Kudo.

Be careful if you are searching for Super Mario RPG news online, however; early copies of the game are reportedly already circulating, which means there are unmarked spoilers around if you aren't careful. So if you're hoping for an unspoiled experience, now may be a good time to mute some key words on social media...

Announced at Nintendo Direct event earlier this year, the Super Mario RPG remake is a faithful recreation of the original 1996 game that was never physically released in Europe. The Switch remake is slated to release on 17th November, 2023.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Super Mario RPG Remake

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
ArtePiazza Development Industry Nintendo Nintendo Switch RPG spoilers
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments