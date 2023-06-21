Everything from today's June Nintendo Direct

After the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo's Switch slate was looking a little bare bones for the rest of 2023.

But after today's Nintendo Direct we have a much clearer picture of what's still to come, with a look at Pikmin 4 headlining the showcase, plus reveals of a Super Mario RPG remake and a brand new 2D Mario game.

First, though, Nintendo showed a fresh look at the forthcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC heading to Switch later this year.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Sonic Superstars, the new 2D sidescroller, is heading to Nintendo Switch. This new trailer gave a look at some of the emerald powers players can use.

Sonic Superstars

Free-to-play life sim Palia was next, heading to Switch this winter.

Palia

Persona 5 Tactica, the Persona 5 spin-off, is also heading to Switch - this was first announced at the Xbox Showcase last week.

Persona 5 Tactica

MythForce launches on Nintendo Switch later this year with its kids cartoon vibe.

MythForce - Announcement Trailer

And the next Splatfest theme will be: ice cream flavours. Are you Vanilla, Strawberry or Mint Chip? Decide ahead of the contest on 15th July - 17th July.

Watch on YouTube Splatoon 3 Splatfest July 2023

Next was a new trailer for the long-awaited Detective Pikachu Returns. It's coming 6th October.

Watch on YouTube Detective Pikachu Returns

A remake of SNES classic Super Mario RPG is on the way! Here's a trailer of Mallow and Geno in all their HD glory.

Super Mario RPG

There's also a new Princess Peach platformer in the works. It's a sidescroller set on a theatre stage where she'll have some sort of transformative powers. More details will be shared soon.

A remaster of DS sequel Luigi's Mansion 2 is in development for Switch - it will launch with the Peach game next year.

Rocksteady is bringing the Batman Arkham trilogy to Switch so you can play Asylum, City and Knight on the small screen with all DLC in autumn this year.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - Reveal Trailer

Gloomhaven, a card-based RPG based on the board game, will release 18th September.

Gloomhaven - Announcement Trailer

Just Dance 2024 Edition will include some pop bangers when it arrives on 24th October with hundreds of songs and a one month free trial.

Just Dance 2024 Edition - Announcement Trailer

Silent Hope is an action-RPG featuring seven wordless warriors and a cute cartoon style. It's coming 3rd October.

Silent Hope

Fae Farm arrives 8th September, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged arrives 19th October, and Manic Mechanics will be out on 13th July.

Fae Farm - Pre-Order Trailer

Manic Mechanics - Announcement Trailer

DLC for Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now available. It's called The Last Spark Hunter, plus there's a demo out for the main game.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter Traile

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will see players become a monster wrangler, combining creatures into new types to create a whole army. It will be out 1st December.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - Announcement Trailer

Pikmin 4 will feature night missions for the first time and brand new Glow Pikmin to help out. A demo will be released next week. HD releases of Pikmin 1 and 2 are also available right now digitally!

Watch on YouTube Pikmin 4

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is on the way to Switch as well as other consoles. It includes Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3, as well as original games Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, plus the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge. On top of that is the first Metal Gear Solid digital graphic novel and its sequel. It's out 24th October.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

The ever-popular Vampire Survivors will arrive on Switch on 17th August.

Vampire Survivors

Headbangers Rhythm Royale is a rhythm battle royale game where you play as a bopping pigeon in a series of musical minigames. It's coming 31st October.

Headbangers Rhythm Royale - Announcement Trailer

Penny's Big Breakaway is a new 3D platformer from the team behind Sonic Mania. Expect bright worlds and a magical yo-yo. Out early next year.

Penny's Big Breakaway - Announcement Trailer

The next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses will include brand new course Squeaky Clean Sprint, as well as new characters. Kamek at last! Coming this summer.

Watch on YouTube Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 5

The previously leaked Star Ocean The Second Story R will arrive on Switch on 2nd November with a lovely looking retro art style.

Watch on YouTube Star Ocean The Second Story R - Announcement Trailer

Another WarioWare game is in development! WarioWare: Move It! will have players shuffling around with their Joy-Con, which could get awkward. It'll be out on 3rd November.

WarioWare: Move It!

And the one more thing: Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It's a new 2D Mario platformer with gorgeous visuals and adorably detailed animations. It will feature Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi as playable characters, in addition to Mario, Luigi and Toad. More details will be on the way soon ahead of its 20th October release.

Watch on YouTube Super Mario Bros. Wonder

You can watch the full Nintendo Direct below. What are you most excited to play?