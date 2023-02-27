Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC on the way this year

At today's Pokémon Presents livestream, The Pokémon Company announced DLC is on the way for Scarlet and Violet.

As with Sword and Shield, the story expansion will come in two parts collectively called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero that together tell a complete story.

Part one, The Teal Mask, will be released this autumn. Part two, The Indigo Disk, will follow this winter.

Watch on YouTube The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

The story of part one will see players visit the land of Kitakami on a school trip beyond the Paldea region. Part two, meanwhile, will continue the story with players studying at Blueberry Academy as an exchange student.

Judging by the trailer in the presentation, part one will feature a Japanese-style festival, while the Blueberry Academy of part two lies out in the ocean. The music is epic!

Kitakami is a place of tranquil natural expanses, featuring rice paddies and apple orchards, and will see players meet new friends and uncover folk tales from the region. Three new Pokémon will be included, beloved by the people of the region as its protectors: Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

During your trip, look out for Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti – three Pokémon celebrated by the people of the village as heroes who protected the Land of Kitakami in the past.

Part one, The Teal Mask Part two, The Indigo Disk

Each part will have a new Legendary Pokémon. Part one will have the mask wearing Ogerpon and part two will have Terapagos. They'll be joined by a host of familiar returning 'mon to catch - 230 from other regions, in fact.

Ogerpon Terapagos

The DLC is available to purchase now on the eShop ahead of release. Those who purchase now will receive new uniform sets to wear, plus a special Hisuian Zoroark to download not found through normal gameplay.

In addition to the DLC, two Paradox Pokémon will be available in Tera Raids: the water/dragon type Walking Wake in Scarlet and the grass/psychic type Iron Leaves in Violet. The event will take place very soon.

"We are so grateful that millions of Trainers around the world have chosen to explore the expansive Paldea region," said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company. "In The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, fans will take a trip to the land of Kitakami where they will meet new Pokémon and interesting characters. I sincerely hope that Trainers who embark on this new journey find the same excitement and joy they experienced when they encountered their first Pokémon."

There was no mention of further updates or performance patches.