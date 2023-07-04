Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Super Mario RPG director isn't returning for Switch remake

"But I am very surprised and pleased with the news!"

Mario in Super Mario RPG remake
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The original director for Super Mario RPG on the SNES isn't returning for the forthcoming Switch remake.

Announced at last month's Nintendo Direct event, the remake is a faithful recreation of the original 1996 game that was never physically released in Europe.

Original director Chihiro Fujioka is not involved, however.

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023Watch on YouTube

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Fujioka responded: "I am not involved in the remake".

He then added: "But I am very surprised and pleased with the news!"

Fujioka worked at Square (now Square Enix), which originally developed the game with Nintendo publishing.

Fans have wondered what Square Enix's involvement would be in this remake, if any. Indeed, the game's store page simply lists Nintendo as the publisher.

The game's original composer Yoko Shimomura will return for the remake, however.

"I put all my heart into arranging all the songs, hoping that both the fans of the original and those playing for the first time can enjoy it!" she previously said on Twitter.

Last February, Fujioka was interviewed by MinnMax and expressed his interest in creating a sequel to Super Mario RPG as his final project.

"In my career I've been involved with a lot of games, and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game if possible," he said.

"I think Mario & Luigi is cool, but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you're only controlling Mario."

The remake of Super Mario RPG is set for release on 17th November.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
