Here's where to pre-order the new pastel Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch

Last week I wrote about Microsoft's new pastel coloured Xbox controller and now it's Nintendo's turn to add a summery twist to their Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers.

The company has revealed four new pastel coloured Joy-Con controllers that will be sold as two new Joy-Con pairs: Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow and Pastel Purple/Pastel Green. Each pair will be released on 30th June 2023.

The closest we've had to a 'pastel' coloured Joy-Con set were part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Nintendo Swich console. The ACNH Switch edition included a similar mint green Joy-Con, but was still pretty bright compared to these new pastel hues. The ACNH Switch console also sold out incredibly fast in the UK, so these new Joy-Con pairs are perfect for those who either missed out, or if you're not really a fan of Nintendo's more vibrant Joy-Con colour combinations.

As of right now, the new pastel Joy-Con pairs can be pre-ordered via My Nintendo Store in the UK and US for £69.99 and $79.99 respectively. We imagine other retailers will be stocking the new colour combinations soon and may even shave a few quid off too. We will add links below when we spot any alternative retailers.

Where to pre-order the new pastel Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller pairs

UK

US

In addition to this announcement, Nintendo also unveiled the upcoming game "Everybody 1-2-Switch". It is a sequel to Switch launch title 1-2-Switch and it will be released on 30th June. The game will be released both physically and digitally. In the UK you can currently pre-order the digital version for £24.99 via My Nintendo Store. In the US, you can pre-order the physical or digital version for $29.99 from the Nintendo Store.

UK

US

That's all for now! Be sure to follow our Deals section for more of the latest gaming deals and also check out our Jelly Deals Twitter page to find all the best deals on gaming, tech and much more.