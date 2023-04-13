If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Students can get the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED for £288

Save 10% on this special edition console.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch OLED console in the dock with Joy Cons attached.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is less than a month away now, releasing on 12th May 2023, and with it Nintendo is also releasing a new Switch OLED console that has a special design influenced by the Breath of the Wild sequel.

These special edition Switch consoles are well sought-after, and can come with a slightly higher price tag than their normal counterparts. They tend to sell out quickly once orders go live as well.

However, if you're a student then you have the opportunity to pre-order the new Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED for 10 per cent less than its RRP thanks to a discount code available from StudentBeans.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition- £288 at My Nintendo Store with StudentBeans code (was £320)

To get the discount, you'll need to be a student with a StudentBeans account (or know someone with one). Once you're signed in head to the My Nintendo Store section on StudentBeans, and choose the 10% student discount to get your individual code.

Once you've done that just put the code in at checkout when you go to buy the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED and the price will go down to £288!

Remember that you're only buying the console, so if you want to play Tears of the Kingdom on the new console you'll have to purchase it separately. You can find out where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom on our pre-order page.

The special console has different designs on all parts, including the Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock as well as white-and-gold joy con controllers.

If you're not a student with access to StudentBeans, but have your eye on this special Switch OLED then be sure to follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter page where we'll let you know if it goes on sale for everyone.

