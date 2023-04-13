Students can get the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED for £288

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is less than a month away now, releasing on 12th May 2023, and with it Nintendo is also releasing a new Switch OLED console that has a special design influenced by the Breath of the Wild sequel.

These special edition Switch consoles are well sought-after, and can come with a slightly higher price tag than their normal counterparts. They tend to sell out quickly once orders go live as well.

However, if you're a student then you have the opportunity to pre-order the new Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED for 10 per cent less than its RRP thanks to a discount code available from StudentBeans.

To get the discount, you'll need to be a student with a StudentBeans account (or know someone with one). Once you're signed in head to the My Nintendo Store section on StudentBeans, and choose the 10% student discount to get your individual code.

Once you've done that just put the code in at checkout when you go to buy the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED and the price will go down to £288!

Remember that you're only buying the console, so if you want to play Tears of the Kingdom on the new console you'll have to purchase it separately. You can find out where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom on our pre-order page.

The special console has different designs on all parts, including the Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock as well as white-and-gold joy con controllers.

