Starfield's pronoun-removal mod has been banned by NexusMods

NexusMods has banned a Starfield mod that permitted players to removed pronoun options from the game.

Nexus says that whilst the mod's removal was "not a political statement or an alignment to one side or the other in the culture war", it reserved the right "not to host" the mod on its platform.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 25 Awesome Starfield Easter Eggs & Secrets That Are Out Of This World!Watch on YouTube

"Hosting this mod was not for us and it is certainly within our rights not to host content on our platform," NexusMods told 404 Media.

"It's not a 'political statement' or an 'alignment to one side or the other in the culture war'. We stand for diversity and inclusion in our community and the removal of diversity, while appealing to many, does not promote a positive modding community."

"A reinforcement that this has been the best course of action has been some of the hatred, vitriol and threats of violence coming from a very, very small minority of the community," NexusMods concluded. "Frankly, we are not sad to see them go."

There are already hundreds of Starfield mods available to download over on NexusMods. Many of these are useful - gameplay tweaks, shaders, and more - but others patch third party characters into the game, such as Garfield and the now obligatory Thomas the Tank Engine.

Bethesda has confirmed a number of "community requested" features are on the way to Starfield, including Nvidia DLSS support on PC, an FOV slider, and more.

As detailed on Bethesda's website earlier this week, the studio initially targeted a "few top issues" in a small hotfix deployed on 13th September, and it's turning its attention to various community requested features, which will arrive in updates at a "regular interval".

We gave the space adventure a middling 3 out of 5 stars in the Eurogamer Starfield review, saying "Starfield pairs near-impossible breadth with a classic Bethesda aptitude for systemic physics, magnetic sidequests, and weird vignettes. But in sacrificing direct exploration for the sake of sheer scale, there's nothing to bind it together".