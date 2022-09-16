Splatoon 3 update fixes connectivity issues for online multiplayer

Nintendo has released an update for Splatoon 3 that has fixed a number of connection errors.

Since its incredibly successful launch, players have complained about connectivity issues plaguing the online multiplayer.

Yesterday Nintendo released an update to the game that fixes multiple issues, hopefully providing a more stable play experience.

Watch on YouTube Splatoon 3 - Splatfest Announcement – Nintendo Switch

That includes connection errors at the end of multiplayer battles, at the end of Salmon Run jobs, and when buying gear or weapons in shops.

Another positive change is to Splatfests. Nintendo tested out its new three-way competitions with the game's demo ahead of release, but players felt it was a little imbalanced.

Now the rate of Tricolor Battle occurrence has been adjusted, meaning for defending teams they will trigger less frequently than before.

This is good news ahead of the next Splatfest, announced at the recent Nintendo Direct: what would you bring to a desert island? Choose between gear, grub, or fun.

"Because this update patch focuses on Splatfest-related changes and addresses bugs that can have significant effect on game progress, we have prioritised its release," said Nintendo.

"Please note that the changes to Tricolor Battle frequency should be considered temporary. For now, there will be somewhat more instances of players selecting Tricolor Battle but being placed in a Turf War battle instead. Going forward, Splatfest-matchmaking specifications will continue to be adjusted, and this issue will be rectified. We are planning to implement these adjustments with the new season beginning in December."

Also confirmed is the next patch will focus primarily on balance adjustments.

Check out the full patch notes on the Nintendo website.