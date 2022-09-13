If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A fix for Splatoon 3 connection issues is on its way

Update inkcoming.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Nintendo is working on a patch to addresss Splatoon 3's connection issues.

Splatoon 3 is being enjoyed worldwide, topping the UK boxed charts and smashing the record for the best Switch game launch in Japan.

Unfortunately, some fans have been unable to join ink with the fun thanks to a number of connection issues.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Zoe and Ian's review of Splatoon 3's story mode.

Numerous players have taken to social media reporting connection issues preventing them from joining matches, kicking them mid-match, and even losing progress in the single-player story campaign.

A day after launch, the Japanese Twitter account for Splatoon 3 has posted an announcement sharing that Nintendo was aware of the connection issues currently impacting the game. "We will release an update including bug fixes for connection issues that are causing errors in modes such as Salmon Run," the tweet reads in Japanese.

For players experiencing the issue on start-up, where the screen goes black, Nintendo has suggested the following steps:

  1. Put your Switch in airplane mode.
  2. Start up Splatoon 3 and go to Splatsville.
  3. Turn off airplane mode when in Splatsville.
  4. Go to the lobby.

The above method may or may not work, but is meant only as a temporary workaround whilst Nintendo works on a more permanent fix.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch