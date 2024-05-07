Beat Saber support on Meta Quest 1 VR headsets ending this year

Beat Saber will no longer be supported on Meta Quest 1 VR headsets later this year.

According to an FAQ on the game's website, the developer is aiming to "raise the bar of what's possible", meaning it will focus on more recent and powerful devices instead.

Beat Saber will remain playable on Meta Quest 1 devices, but from 2nd November support will end. This means no multiplayer or leaderboard functionality, and no further updates, although the game will remain accessible.

Purchases of the game, and all DLC, are tied to Meta accounts and cross-buy is supported, meaning the game will be playable on other Meta Quest devices at no additional cost. Cloud saves are also supported.

The Meta Quest 1 was released back in 2019 and has since been superseded by Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, Rift, and Rift S.

Beat Saber remains one of the premiere VR games released and is still frequently updated with new DLC packs - most recently with Daft Punk and a Hip Hop Music Pack.

It's also available on PS VR and PS VR2.