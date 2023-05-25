If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Beat Saber out now on PSVR2

Plus Queen music pack available on all platforms.

Beat Saber screenshot on PS VR2
News by Ed Nightingale
Beat Saber is finally available now on Sony's PS VR2 headset.

The game was announced for the platform at the start of the year, but missed out on February's launch.

Then, at last night's PlayStation Showcase, the game was made immediately available alongside a new pack of Queen songs.

Beat Saber - PS VR2 Reveal Trailer and Queen Music Pack Announcement

Weirdly, the game isn't being promoted on the PlayStation Store as a new release, but scroll through the PS VR2 section and you'll find it.

Many VR fans consider Beat Saber something of a killer (queen) app for the technology, so its arrival on PS VR2 is certainly a welcome addition.

It's priced at £24.99, the same as the PS VR 1 edition. If you already own it on the previous headset, there's a free upgrade available.

The new additional Queen pack joins the likes of Lizzo, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, expanding the game's library of songs to almost 200.

It's also available as DLC on other platforms - the price varies by platform but is around £11.

The full list of songs is as follows:

  • Another One Bites the Dust
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  • Don't Stop Me Now
  • I Want It All
  • Killer Queen
  • One Vision
  • Somebody to Love
  • Stone Cold Crazy
  • We Are The Champions
  • We Will Rock You

