Save £10 on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and get £10 towards your next purchase at Box

Plus be in with the chance to win the TOTK Collector's Edition.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally out in the wild for Nintendo Switch and if you haven't already purchased a copy but are planning on doing so today, you need to keep reading to find out about this exciting offer from Box.

The popular online tech store is offering a fantastic deal where you can buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just £49.99 plus you'll receive £10 towards your next purchase of £100 or more.

Not only that, but you'll also be entered into a competition to win the TOTK Collector's Edition, which includes the a physical copy of the game, an art concept booklet, pins, and a steel book case. It's sold out pretty much everywhere in the UK so this is a great chance to score one.

You simply need to enter the code "ZELDA" at the checkout and you'll receive your £10 voucher via email within 30 days after your purchase.

Other eligible products included in this promotion are the Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch OLED console for £320. You can buy the game bundled with this Switch too, but with Box's price drop on the game, it would be better to buy the two items separately.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition £49.99 at Box

Use code ZELDA at checkout to receive £10 off your next purchase and enter the TOTK Collector's Edition competition.

Tears of the Kingdom Edition Nintendo Switch OLED console - £319.99 at Box

Use code ZELDA to get £10 off your next purchase and enter the TOTK Collector's Edition competition.

The code is valid from today, 12th May 2023, and will expire on 15th May 2023.

That's all for now but we'll be highlighting more of the best Zelda TOTK deals over on our live blog today and in our guide on where to buy TOTK. You can also follow us on Twitter for updates on plenty of other deals and savings for tech, games and more.

