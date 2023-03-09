If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 remake Chainsaw demo available now, no time limit

It takes a village.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

As expected, the demo for Capcom's upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is available now across PlayStation 5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).

Known as the Chainsaw demo, it all kicks off near the beginning of Resident Evil 4, when Leon enters the game's mysterious village. And yes, there will be a chainsaw involved. I don't want to say I called it, but I totally called it.

In a rather bold move, Capcom has stated there will be no time limit on this demo and you can play it as many times as you like. Below is a little trailer for it all - enjoy!

Watch on YouTube
A sight for saw eyes!

Capcom has promised a "fresh but familiar" experience with its remake, which is set to release on 24th March for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC via Steam.

For more on the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can check out Aoife's hands-off preview breakdown here.

Eurogamer.net Merch