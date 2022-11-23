Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet sell 10m copies in first three days of release

Cetitan of industry.
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Nintendo has revealed Pokémon Violet and Scarlet sold over 10m copies in their first three days of release, making it the company's biggest ever launch in that time period.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet have faced significant criticism since release - Digital Foundry called the games "comprehensive technical failures" - but that hasn't stopped them from smashing previous series entries' already considerable launch day records.

We already knew Violet and Scarlet were off to a flying start when charts firm GfK confirmed the pair were not only the UK's biggest boxed video game launch of the year, but the UK's second biggest boxed Pokémon launch of all time - only being beaten out by 3DS' Sun and Moon.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry reviews Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

But Nintendo's 10m sales figure puts Violet and Scarlet's achievements in a whole new perspective, beating not only Pokémon Legends: Arceus - which became Japan's second fastest selling Switch game earlier this year - but all other Nintendo games before it .

Nintendo's announcement follows a similar success for God of War Ragnarök, which sold 5.1m copies in its first week - making it the "fastest-selling" first-party PlayStation game to date.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

Eurogamer.net Merch