Pokémon Go Weather Week Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Everything you need to know about Weather Week in Pokémon Go.

Weather Week has returned to Pokémon Go once again and, as always, it celebrates weather-related Pokémon!

This time round Weather Week in Pokémon Go includes a series of Collection Challenges and event-exclusive field research tasks for you to complete. A number of Pokémon have also had their spawn rate boosted - though which Pokémon you encounter depends on the weather.

Don't forget about the Weather Week bonuses either! Alongside the double catch Stardust bonus, your chances of encountering shiny Castform.

On this page:

Weather Week Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go

The Weather Week Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday 18th March at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will reward you with a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.

Here are all of the Pokémon in the Weather Week Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:

  • Paras - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Drifloon - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Helioptile - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Amaura - In the wild, one-star raid or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 7500 Stardust.

The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to catch Poipole. Weather Week is currently running.

Castform Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go

The Castform Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday 18th March at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will reward you with a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.

Here are all of the Pokémon in the Castform Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:

  • Regular Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Sunny Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Rainy Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
  • Snowy Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 Stardust or 1 Incense.

Weather Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go

You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout Weather Week in Pokemon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, but you may want to complete them during Weather Week to help complete the above Collection Challenges.

Here are the Weather Week Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile or Amaura encounter
  • Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - 750 Stardust
  • Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Regular, Sunny, Rainy or Snowy Castform encounter

Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!

Drifloon and Helioptile encounters can be earned from event-exclusive field research tasks.

Everything else you need to know about Weather Week in Pokémon Go

There are three bonuses running until Weather Week in Pokémon Go ends at 8pm (local time) on Monday 18th March. (Not really a week is it...) The first bonus sees you earning double Stardust for every Pokémon you catch and you'll also earn additional Stardust for every Weather Boosted Pokémon you catch. Finally, there's an increased chance of you encountering a shiny Castform.

No matter the weather, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently during Weather Week:

  • Paras
  • Lickitung
  • Castform - Form depending on the weather
  • Drifloon
  • Helioptile
  • Amaura
Paras and Amaura are amongst the Pokémon appearing frequently no matter the weather.

Depending on the weather, the following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during this event:

  • Sunny - Cacnea
  • Rainy - Lotad
  • Snow - Snover
  • Partly Cloudy - Roggenrola
  • Cloudy - Spritzee
  • Windy - Swablu
  • Fog - Gastly

You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during Weather Week:

One StarThree StarFive StarMega
PoliwhirlCharizardRegiceMega Tyranitar
GastlyLickitung
HippopotasDrampa
Amaura

Finally, you'll be able to enter Weather Week-themed Pokémon in PokéStop Showcases throughout the event.

Hope you enjoy this year's Weather Week in Pokémon Go!

