Pokémon Go Weather Week Collection Challenges, research tasks and bonuses

Weather Week has returned to Pokémon Go once again and, as always, it celebrates weather-related Pokémon!

This time round Weather Week in Pokémon Go includes a series of Collection Challenges and event-exclusive field research tasks for you to complete. A number of Pokémon have also had their spawn rate boosted - though which Pokémon you encounter depends on the weather.

Don't forget about the Weather Week bonuses either! Alongside the double catch Stardust bonus, your chances of encountering shiny Castform.

Weather Week Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Weather Week Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday 18th March at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will reward you with a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Weather Week Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Paras - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Drifloon - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Helioptile - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Amaura - In the wild, one-star raid or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild, one-star raid or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 7500 Stardust.

Castform Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Castform Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday 18th March at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will reward you with a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Castform Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Regular Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Sunny Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Rainy Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Snowy Castform - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost) For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 5000 Stardust or 1 Incense. Image credit: Niantic

Weather Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout Weather Week in Pokemon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, but you may want to complete them during Weather Week to help complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Weather Week Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile or Amaura encounter

reward - Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile or Amaura encounter Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - 750 Stardust

reward - 750 Stardust Catch 10 Pokémon with Weather Boost reward - Regular, Sunny, Rainy or Snowy Castform encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Drifloon and Helioptile encounters can be earned from event-exclusive field research tasks.