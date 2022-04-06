Pokémon Go Mega Evolution looks to be getting a much-needed overhaul

Pokémon Go's much-maligned Mega Evolution system is getting an overhaul, according to several recent datamines of in-game files.

The way Pokémon Go has handled Mega Evolution - a popular mechanic from the monster franchise's main games - has been criticised since its arrival in August 2020, although it has been improved over time.

These upcoming potential changes - which, to be clear, are yet to be finalised and announced by developer Niantic - seem like they'll go a lot further to address recurrent gripes and encourage more regular Mega Evolution as part of daily play.

In Pokémon Go, you must acquire and spend the consumable Mega Energy resource in order to Mega Evolve a particular Pokémon. The initial energy cost is large, and the game typically pushes you towards completing multiple Mega Raids - which require coordination with other players - as a way to acquire it.

Fan criticism of the mechanic has frequently centred on the fact you must keep this energy resource topped up (although you can walk with your Mega Evolution candidate Pokémon to do so for free), and that the benefits for going through all of this aren't generous enough.

Data-mining from the reliable PokéMiners suggests a new level system for Mega Evolved Pokémon is on the cards, similar to the levels currently in place for friends and Pokémon buddies.

This levelling system will play into a new free Mega Evolution option, which will let you Mega Evolve a Pokémon you have previously Mega Evolved without cost every so often. The higher your friendship, the more regularly you'll be able to skip using Mega Evolution energy for subsequent Mega Evolves.

Additional Mega Evolution perks also seem to be on the way, in the form of bonuses to things such as Candy, XL Candy and XP from catching Pokémon.

Finally, it looks like you will be able to Mega Evolve a Pokémon from a raid lobby - a handy place to bring in a powerful creature.

Pokémon Go still has plenty of Mega Pokémon to launch in the game - indeed, some of its most interesting and powerful Mega species such as Mega Mewtwo X and Y, Mega Lucario and Mega Tyranitar are yet to arrive. It seems likely this refresh of the game will happen before fresh creatures are released. In the meantime, we've asked Niantic for more.